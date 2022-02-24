Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.
ARKO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arko (ARKO)
