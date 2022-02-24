Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

ARKO traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 61,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.76 million, a P/E ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arko by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,868,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,233,000 after purchasing an additional 215,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arko by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 452,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arko by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 179,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arko by 2,572.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,154,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Arko by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 743,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

