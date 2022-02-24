Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Trading Down 5.5% Following Weak Earnings

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) fell 5.5% on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.73 and last traded at $7.78. 5,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 372,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARKO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arko during the second quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arko by 62.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 856,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Arko by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Arko by 1,405.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 0.15.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

