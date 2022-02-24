Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 33.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 251,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 78.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 230,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 101,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,230,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $151.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

