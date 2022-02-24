Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.88

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 3657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.
ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.
The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.