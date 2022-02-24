Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Hits New 52-Week Low at $103.88

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $103.88 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 3657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.30.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after acquiring an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after buying an additional 320,657 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

