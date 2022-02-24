Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.47. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashford (AINC)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.