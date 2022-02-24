ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. ASM International had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 21.36%.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $34.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $295.39. 3,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927. ASM International has a 1 year low of $240.60 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.21.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.