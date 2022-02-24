AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a PE ratio of 432.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 978.64%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

