Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,218,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $42,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 39.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 68,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $41.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

