Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.46

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.46 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 138860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLKY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

