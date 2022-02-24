Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,076,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,633 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Atlas were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATCO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATCO opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Atlas’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

