Atria Investments LLC Buys 415 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hershey by 33.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 284,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,679 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth about $1,471,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Hershey by 12.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 288,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hershey by 13.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 244,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Argus upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.79.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,018,179 shares of company stock worth $206,868,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $202.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

