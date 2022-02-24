Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,618 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.58% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 410,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,297,000 after buying an additional 575,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 288,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 778,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 84,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,360,000.

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.17. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

