Atria Investments LLC Has $4.37 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $415.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $493.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.04. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $313.92 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

About Pool (Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.