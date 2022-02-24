Atria Investments LLC Has $4.63 Million Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,025,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $141.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.11. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $156.94.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

