Atria Investments LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODFL stock opened at $282.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.62 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

