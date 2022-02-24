Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,337 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after acquiring an additional 503,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,373,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,577,000 after purchasing an additional 149,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,915,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $674.13 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $748.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $790.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.