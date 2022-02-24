AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $62.39 on Thursday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

