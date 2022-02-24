Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSEARCA AUD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 45,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41. Audacy has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

In other Audacy news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the third quarter worth $46,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the third quarter worth $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Audacy by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Audacy during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Audacy by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded Audacy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

