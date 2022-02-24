AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Lowered to C$60.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AOCIF. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.50 to C$65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

