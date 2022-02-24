Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $9.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.18. 4,372,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,620. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $199.63 and a 1-year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $1,283,095. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

