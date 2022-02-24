Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

AVNS stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 0.92. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after acquiring an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

