AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.85

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 6214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter worth $79,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

