Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.71) to GBX 460 ($6.26) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

AVVIY opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15. Aviva has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.12.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

