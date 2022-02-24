Avondale Wealth Management Buys 490 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,720,240,000 after purchasing an additional 153,852 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $764,524,000 after purchasing an additional 120,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 126,403 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $298.35. 35,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,140. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.80.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

