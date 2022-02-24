Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,339,016,000 after buying an additional 94,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after buying an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on YUM. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.41.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,222. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

