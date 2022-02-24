Avondale Wealth Management Makes New $26,000 Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 702,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,397,179. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.