Avondale Wealth Management Sells 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avondale Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total value of $1,558,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $755.75. 1,139,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,757,078. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $758.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $971.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $919.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $943.03.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

