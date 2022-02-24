Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Axonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
AXNX stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axonics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axonics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axonics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
