Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Axonics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AXNX stock traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $1,694,298.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after buying an additional 70,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 471,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,384,000 after buying an additional 80,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Axonics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after purchasing an additional 49,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axonics by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Axonics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

