AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.070-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $38 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.74 million.AXT also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.40. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $293.84 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.22.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AXT by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 28,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AXT by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

