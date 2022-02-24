Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) & Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Financial Comparison

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 0 2 0 0 2.00 Wallbox 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.42%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 95.18%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than Bain Capital Specialty Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 70.57% 8.08% 3.49% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Wallbox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $194.46 million 5.27 $8.28 million $2.12 7.48 Wallbox N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.1% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Wallbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Wallbox on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Wallbox (Get Rating)

Wall Box Chargers S.L. is a technology company. It provides electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions. The Company operates principally in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Wall Box Chargers S.L., formerly known as Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Barcelona.

