Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Announces Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bally’s updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of BALY traded up $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 769,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,796. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Several research firms have commented on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,947,000 after buying an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after purchasing an additional 658,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bally’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 349,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

