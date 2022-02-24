BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251,252 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 576.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

