Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Bancolombia stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.24. Bancolombia has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0661 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 8.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

