Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 111.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAND. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Bandwidth stock opened at $40.59 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.69, a PEG ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

