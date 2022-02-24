Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 132.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $14.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 118,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,916. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $811.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. Bandwidth has a one year low of $46.36 and a one year high of $174.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.75.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

