Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 832499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.73.

Specifically, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $98.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bandwidth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bandwidth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.