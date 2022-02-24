Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $84.69 on Tuesday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $74.17 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at $9,252,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,896,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $7,483,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Albany International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

