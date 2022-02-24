BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,548 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.27. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

