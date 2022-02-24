Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) were down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 5,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of 369.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
