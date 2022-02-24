Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) were down 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49. Approximately 5,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 830,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $800.28 million, a PE ratio of 369.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

