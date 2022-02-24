Barclays Boosts Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Price Target to €13.00

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from €12.00 ($13.64) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.77.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.