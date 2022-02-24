Barclays Cuts Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $23.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

NASDAQ:DH opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

