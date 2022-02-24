Barclays Cuts Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target to $38.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.67. The stock had a trading volume of 24,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,316. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The stock has a market cap of $635.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.16.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the third quarter valued at $21,197,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after acquiring an additional 368,764 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,441,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,351,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

