Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 210 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 330 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 262 ($3.56).

LON BARC opened at GBX 188.32 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 197.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 191.69. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of £31.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

