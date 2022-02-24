Barclays Lowers Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 2,050

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 2,600 ($35.36) to GBX 2,050 ($27.88) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,165 ($29.44) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,165.11 ($29.45).

Entain stock opened at GBX 1,648 ($22.41) on Monday. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,650.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

