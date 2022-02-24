Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.86) to GBX 318 ($4.32) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 310.80 ($4.23) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £788.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The company has a current ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 336.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 339.60. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.22).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

