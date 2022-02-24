Barclays Trims Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Target Price to $625.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $715.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $467.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $565.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $581.50. The firm has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit has a 52-week low of $365.15 and a 52-week high of $716.86.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

