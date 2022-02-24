Barco (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Rating) traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33.
Barco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCNAF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barco (BCNAF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.