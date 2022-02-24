Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 46851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
BARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bark & Co Company Profile (NYSE:BARK)
Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bark & Co (BARK)
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Bark & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bark & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.