Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.65

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 46851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

BARK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bark & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bark & Co from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77.

Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bark & Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bark & Co by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bark & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bark & Co Company Profile

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

