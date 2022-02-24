Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
About Barnwell Industries (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- Time to Scoop Up Chewy Stock
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.