Barrick Gold Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.11 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.43.

ABX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

